Rashmika Mandanna wishes birthday boy 'Vijju' aka Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be dating for a long time, although neither has confirmed it. Now, Rashmika has revealed the affectionate nickname she uses for Vijay
| Published : May 10 2025, 08:57 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Rashmika shared a post on social media wishing Vijay a happy birthday, revealing his nickname.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Rashmika's Instagram story wished 'Vijju' a happy birthday, revealing the nickname she uses for him.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Rashmika wished Vijay blessings, love, joy, health, wealth, peace, and everything good.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Vijay called Rashmika's post the cutest and reciprocated her wishes.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Vijay and Rashmika first shared the screen in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster 'Geetha Govindam'.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Despite frequent outings and vacation rumors, both maintain they are good friends.
