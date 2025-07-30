Image Credit : X/Sithara Entertainments

The content of the movie 'Kingdom' attracts everyone. It tells that something is going to happen. The shades in Vijay Deverakonda's character in the released trailer are mind-blowing.

He appeared in two or three getups. He appears as a policeman, a spy, and a gang leader. At the same time, it seems that he will also appear as the emperor of a kingdom.

On the other hand, Satyadev and Vijay appear as brothers. It is understood from watching the trailer that the bonding between them will be strong, and at the same time, these two will become rivals. All these are increasing the hype on the film.