Vidya Balan's difficult time while dealing with rejection: "There were a lot of rejections down south. There were a lot of Malayalam films, but I was replaced in each of them. There was a Tamil film I was working on and I was thrown out of the film...I remember my parents had come with me because they were so worried about me...I had really begun to fade. We went to the producer's office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film and he said, 'Just look at her, does she look like a heroine. He said, 'I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted'."