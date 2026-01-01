- Home
Vidya Balan Birthday: Vidya Balan began her career with music videos, commercials. Her first Bengali film was ‘Bhalo Theko’ (2003). She made her Hindi debut with ‘Parineeta’ (2005). Her 2007 films Guru, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa were all superhits
Vidya Balan is celebrating her 47th birthday on January 1st. Born in 1979, the Bollywood actress has appeared in numerous superhit films. She began her career with TV shows. However, 2007 saw five major film releases, making it a breakthrough year for the actress. She never looked back after that.
Vidya Balan began her career with music videos and commercials. She transitioned to the silver screen with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko. She made her Hindi film debut with Parineeta (2005), for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Emerging Actress.
First Super Hit Film
Vidya Balan's first superhit film was Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006). 2007 proved to be a significant year in the actress's career, with more than five of her films released that year, three of which proved to be superhits.
Success, Failure
Guru, released on January 12, 2007, was a commercial success in theaters. Eklavya: The Royal Guard, released on February 16, 2007, flopped in theaters.
Other Films
Released on January 25, 2007, Salaam-e-Ishq was a mediocre film despite boasting a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Priyanka Chopra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar. According to Wikipedia, the film, made at a budget of ₹43 crore (₹43 crore), grossed ₹52.24 crore (₹52.24 crore) at the box office.
Commercial Hits
Released on August 24, 2007, Heyy Babyy was a comedy and a box office hit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released on October 12, 2007, proved to be a blockbuster.
