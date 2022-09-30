Video: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens
Following her gym session, Sara Ali Khan travelled in a Maruti Suzuki Alto, stirring internet trolls to nickname her "nautanki" and harass her.
Netizens were taken aback by Sara Ali Khan's most recent city visit. Recently, after her gym lesson in Mumbai, the actress was seen by photographers wearing casual attire.
Meantime, the actress recently made news after a video of her reportedly getting wasted and improperly grabbing a security guard went viral. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan received harsh criticism online for touching the security guard and for being high.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara have paired together on the work front for Laxman Utekar's forthcoming, unnamed film. Additionally, she is working on the film "Gaslight," starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.