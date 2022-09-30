Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show'; talks of India in farewell speech

Popular comedian Trevor Noah, known best for ‘The Daily Show’ has decided to quit it after seven long years. The South African comedian, in his farewell speech, also recalled his visit to India.

South African comedian Trevon Noah had decided to part ways from the popular 'The Daily Show'. His decision to quit the show brings an end to the seven-year-long association wherein he left people in splits. During his farewell speech, the comedian also recalled his visit to India.

Comedian Trevor Noah was most popular for the show that airs on Comedy Central. A satirical news program, Noah announced on Thursday that he will no longer be continuing with ‘The Daily Show’.

"I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African," said Trevor Noah during his farewell speech.

Trevor Noah also recalled how ‘The Daily Show’ went on to become a favourite of many in several countries including India. "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he said while recalling his visit to India.

Continuing further with his speech, Trevor Noah said, "After the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. I have learned how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh***y on many days. We laughed together and cried together ... But after seven years I feel like it's time.”

Furthermore, Trevor Noah indicated that after ending his seven-year-long association with ‘The Daily Show’, he might soon return to stand-up comedy once again. As Trevor Noah announced his exit from ‘The Daily Show’, his farewell speech earned a standing ovation from those present in the studio.