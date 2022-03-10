Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Konkona Sen Sharma walk the red carpet

The fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards is happening in Mumbai. The awards have been set up by the Film Critics Guild, in association with the Motion Content Group and Vistas Media Capital.

The nominees for the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards were announced last month with Aarya (Season 2), The Family Man (Season 2) and Tabbar leading the list.

The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 star Konkona Sen Sharma walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia looked amazing as she walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

Richa Chaddha in white gown walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

Jackie Shroff walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

The host of the night Aparshakti Khurana walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

The Family Man also crowded the category for Best Supporting Actress - Web Series with Devadarshini and Priyamani receiving nominations.

Nupur Nagpal (Tabbar), Sunita Rajwar (Gullak) and Konkona Sensharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) are also on the list.