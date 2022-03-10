Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Konkona Sen Sharma walk the red carpet

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

    The fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards is happening in Mumbai. The awards have been set up by the Film Critics Guild, in association with the Motion Content Group and Vistas Media Capital.

    The nominees for the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards were announced last month with Aarya (Season 2), The Family Man (Season 2) and Tabbar leading the list.

    The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Mumbai Diaries 26/11 star Konkona Sen Sharma walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Neha Dhupia looked amazing as she walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Richa Chaddha in white gown walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Jackie Shroff walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    The host of the night Aparshakti Khurana walked the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Bandra, Mumbai.

    The Family Man also crowded the category for Best Supporting Actress - Web Series with Devadarshini and Priyamani receiving nominations.

    Nupur Nagpal (Tabbar), Sunita Rajwar (Gullak) and Konkona Sensharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) are also on the list. 

    Tabbar co-stars Gagan Arora and Paramvir Cheema are competing for the Best Supporting Actor - Web Series award and their fellow nominees are The Family Man's Sharib Hashmi and Uday Mahesh and Amit Sial (Maharani, 2021).  
     

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas talks bout kissing scenes and more

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

    James: Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie

    Here's how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports

    Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed and more snapped in Mumbai

    Goa Election Result 2022: 'BJP to form government in Goa', confirms Devendra Fadnavis

    Fact-checking Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab victory speech, claim by claim

    BJP ensured good governance delivery mechanism: PM Modi thanks 'Naari Shakti'

    Watch: 'They tried to bury us..' AAP takes dig at Opposition

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

