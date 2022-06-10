Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s marriage prediction: From kids to career to finance to health and more

Fans and celebrity friends are rejoicing, blessing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with all their hearts. So, we connected to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who predicted the future of the newlywed. Read on....

Popularly addressed as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara tied the knot with long time love and director Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022. Her fans, celebrity friends are rejoicing, blessing the couple with all their heart. We consulted celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji on how things are going to be for her, including her career and marital life and here is what he shared with us.



Nayanthara has had a love life full of heartbreaks and losses and it was high time that she found happiness. She was earlier with Prabhu Deva and the couple was about to get married, however, they broke up due to personal reasons.

They were together for almost 4 years and were set to get married in June 2009. At that time, as per reports, Prabhudeva was already married. Getting over the past, Nayanthara married Shivan in an intimate ceremony on June 9.



Marriage with Shivan

The couple started seeing each other ever since they worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Guruji shared that “the couple will lead a happy life and it will indeed be a successful marriage. As per my readings, there seems to be no problem in the near future. Nayanthara does not have to worry any longer.”

Career life

“Nayanthara’s career may change tracks a little. She will most probably take up a lesser number of movies. She will most probably concentrate more on her business and personal life,” said Guruji.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Financial life

Speaking on Nayanthara’s financial life, Guruji shared that there is nothing to worry about, all will be well. Also Read: Reason behind Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva's break-up; actress once revealed