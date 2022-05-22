Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has dropped out from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Reportedly, he left the project for a difference of opinion.

Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', the movie has remained in the headlines. Shooting for the film kickstarted a few days ago, as announced by Salman on his Instagram handle, who also shared the first look of the film.

Along with Salman, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also going to be seen in this film. But looks like, it may not happen anymore. Aayush Sharma has reportedly walked out of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan were seen together for the first time in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. Both were going to share the screen for the second time with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, now fans may not be able to see the Jija-Saala Jodi.

According to reports, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has walked out of the project citing creative differences. As per reports, a source close to the production house claimed that the team of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' had already started the filming.

However, now some issues have also come to the fore between Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films. It is for this reason that Aayush has decided to walk out of the project. Aayush had started shooting for the film.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will see Pooja Hegde playing the female protagonist in the film. Apart from her, Raghav Juyal and Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati will also be seen in Salman Khan's film. The shooting of the film started on a special set in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and is expected to release on December 31.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali’ will also mark the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss sensation, Shehnaaz Gill. She was reported to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.