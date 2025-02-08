Vidaamuyarchi box office report: Ajith Kumar, Trisha’s film earns Rs 8.75 crore on Day 2; read details

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 2: On Friday, the Ajith-starrer's revenues dropped significantly, earning only Rs 8.75 crore. The film opened at Rs 26 crore on day one in the domestic market.

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 8, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidaamuyarchi is not your normal star vehicle, and the film's reviews praised director Magizh Thirumeni and actor Ajith Kumar for their slightly unconventional approach. The picture, which debuted at Rs 26 crore on day one in the domestic market, fell by over 67% on day two, earning Rs 8.75 crore. 

Of course, given that it was a working day, the decline was to be expected. Still, other big-ticket films in recent years, such as Suriya's Kanguva and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, have not had such a significant drop. Vidaamuyarchi opened better than Ajith's Thunivu, but it fell more on day two. However, Thunivu was a festive release that competed at the box office with Vijay's Varisu.

As predicted, the Tamil version generates the majority of money. The film's Telugu counterpart, dubbed Pattudala, had a dismal 15.11% occupancy and received Rs 35 lakh on day two, just slightly less than the Rs 50 lakh it earned on day one. However, the producers focused solely on advertising Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil and did not fully embrace the pan-Indian marketing strategy to promote the film in other states.

The film reunites Ajith with his Mankatha co-stars Arjun and Trisha, also stars Regena Cassandra and Aarav, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Team Vidaamuyarchi hopes to increase numbers over the weekend and the coming days, especially because there may be no major competition in the Tamil markets until February 21.

The week following Valentine's Day, Tamil cinema will see the release of Dhanush's directorial Nilavukku Enadi Enmel Kobam and Pradeep Ranganathan-Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon.

