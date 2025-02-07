‘The Rage’: Matthew McConaughey to star in Paul Greengrass’ epic drama

Matthew McConaughey will star in Paul Greengrass' historical drama The Rage, set during England's 1381 Peasants' Revolt. The film explores socio-political tensions and McConaughey's role as a revolt leader.

'The Rage' Matthew McConaughey to star in Paul Greengrass epic drama NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is confirmed to star in 'The Rage', an upcoming historical drama directed by Paul Greengrass.

Previously known as 'The Hood', this film explores the dramatic events of the Peasants' Revolt of 1381, one of England's most significant uprisings, as per Deadline. The film, which is written and directed by Greengrass, will be presented by FilmNation at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

The plot centers around the socio-economic and political tensions in 14th-century England, which led to the violent rebellion.

McConaughey is set to play a farmer who rises to lead the revolt, with rumors suggesting he may portray the iconic Wat Tyler, who spearheaded the uprising before meeting a tragic end at the hands of forces loyal to King Richard II, according to Deadline.

Set against the backdrop of the 1381 Peasants' Revolt, 'The Rage' delves into a period marked by severe taxation and widespread discontent among the lower classes.
The rebellion saw peasants across England rally against the monarchy and the political elite. As the leader of the revolt, McConaughey's character will play a pivotal role in this tense and turbulent chapter of history.

Paul Greengrass, known for his direction of intense, action-driven films such as 'United 93' and 'Captain Phillips', will helm this gripping historical drama.
Greengrass will serve as both the director and the screenwriter. Jason Blum is on board as a producer through Blumhouse Productions, alongside Greengrass and Joanna Kaye.

CAA Media Finance is handling domestic distribution, while WME Independent is representing international sales, as per the Deadline.

Meanwhile in addition to 'The Rage', the 'Dallas Buyers Club and 'Interstellar' actor Matthew McConaughey is working with Paul Greengrass on another project, 'The Lost Bus', for Apple.

The actor is also gearing up for the release of 'The Rivals of Amziah King', which will premiere at this year's SXSW festival. 

