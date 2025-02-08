Entertainment
Amrita Singh raised Sara and Ibrahim as a single mother after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan.
Karisma Kapoor has been raising her two children as a single mother since her divorce.
Sushmita Sen is raising two daughters as a single mother without being married.
Neena Gupta gave birth to her daughter Masaba without being married and raised her as a single mother.
Pooja Bedi is also raising her children as a single mother.
Shweta Tiwari is raising her two children alone after her divorce.
Jaideep Ahlawat NET WORTH-Know Paatal Lok star's wealth, income & more
PHOTOS: Dhanshree Verma's LATEST Instagram post is unmissable
Loveyapa BO Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan starrer movie HIT or FLOP?
(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks