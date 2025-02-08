Entertainment

Single Mothers of Bollywood: Raising Children Solo

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh raised Sara and Ibrahim as a single mother after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has been raising her two children as a single mother since her divorce.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is raising two daughters as a single mother without being married.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta gave birth to her daughter Masaba without being married and raised her as a single mother.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is also raising her children as a single mother.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is raising her two children alone after her divorce.

