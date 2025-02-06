Vidaamuyarchi: 7 reasons to book YOUR tickets for Ajith Kumar's movie

In Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi, Arjun Sarja plays the villain. This is their first time working together in 14 years, and Sarja is now 62 years old. The following are seven important facts regarding the movie. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Padma Bhushan Ajith Kumar's new film Vidaamuyarchi opens internationally on February 6. Magizh Thirumeni directed and Lyca produced this picture, which has big hopes. Vidaamuyarchi, like every Ajith Kumar film, has its unique taste. Here are 7 cinematic facts.

budget 2025
article_image2

Release after 2 years

Following Thunivu in January 2023, Ajith hasn't released anything in two years. The action star worked on this film for 121 days and wanted to delight audiences.

article_image3

Breakdown remake

Jonathan Mostow wrote and directed this version of the 1997 Kurt Russell criminal thriller Breakdown. Magizh Thirumeni would have given it a Tamil audience-friendly nativity, but the film would be like Breakdown and last a day.

article_image4

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi film updates out

Ajith Kumar

The Kollywood actor is famed for his bike action, and this movie offers plenty of it. The production firm posted BTS videos of Ajith performing difficult stunts in the harsh terrain on social media, demonstrating his dedication to his trade. He did several dangerous stunts, including a race car sequence that's intended to be a cinematic highlight.

article_image5

Trisha

Trisha and Ajith Kumar reconnect after a decade. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has been on fire for years and is at her best. This action thriller is the sixth film on which the two have collaborated, after Gautham Vasudev Menon's Yennai Arindhal in 2015.

article_image6

vidaamuyarchi

Antagonist Arjun Sarja

Fitness and patriotic flicks are his trademarks. Arjun Sarja, 62, plays the adversary in this film, yet Rakshith is distinct from his previous performances. Ajith and Arjun reunite after 14 years after their 2011 blockbuster Mankatha.

article_image7

Anirudh music

Vidaamuyarchi is Anirudh's third Ajith film with his upbeat soundtrack. The music director's tracks for this film are already ruling the charts after Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017).

article_image8

Location

This is the first Tamil film shot extensively in Azerbaijan over a lengthy period. In Eastern European countries, Vidaamuyarchi had two long schedules. The country's geography is diversified due to its coast and mountains. As we can see from the BTS videos and photos from the film, it will also be a stylish visual treat from DOP Om Prakash for the audience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH]

Vicky Kaushal pays visit to Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad, offers prayers NTI

Vicky Kaushal pays visit to Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad, offers prayers

BLACKPINK hints at upcoming 2025 world tour fans cant wait for the big reveal NTI

BLACKPINK hints at upcoming 2025 world tour, fans can’t wait for the big reveal

Oscars 2025: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and others to present after major wins last year ATG

Oscars 2025: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and others to present after major wins last year

Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar's fans pour milk on posters, celebrate their HERO outside theatres in Tamil Nadu RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar's fans pour milk on posters, celebrate their HERO outside theatres in Tamil Nadu

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers vkp

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli unavailable due to knee soreness; sparks hilarious reactions from netizens HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli unavailable due to knee soreness; sparks hilarious reactions from netizens

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH]

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion vkp

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion

Countries obligated to take back nationals living illegally abroad: EAM Jaishankar in RS Top quotes (WATCH) shk

Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon