Vidaamuyarchi: 7 reasons to book YOUR tickets for Ajith Kumar's movie

In Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi, Arjun Sarja plays the villain. This is their first time working together in 14 years, and Sarja is now 62 years old. The following are seven important facts regarding the movie.

Padma Bhushan Ajith Kumar's new film Vidaamuyarchi opens internationally on February 6. Magizh Thirumeni directed and Lyca produced this picture, which has big hopes. Vidaamuyarchi, like every Ajith Kumar film, has its unique taste. Here are 7 cinematic facts.

Release after 2 years Following Thunivu in January 2023, Ajith hasn't released anything in two years. The action star worked on this film for 121 days and wanted to delight audiences.

Breakdown remake Jonathan Mostow wrote and directed this version of the 1997 Kurt Russell criminal thriller Breakdown. Magizh Thirumeni would have given it a Tamil audience-friendly nativity, but the film would be like Breakdown and last a day.

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi film updates out

Ajith Kumar The Kollywood actor is famed for his bike action, and this movie offers plenty of it. The production firm posted BTS videos of Ajith performing difficult stunts in the harsh terrain on social media, demonstrating his dedication to his trade. He did several dangerous stunts, including a race car sequence that's intended to be a cinematic highlight.

Trisha Trisha and Ajith Kumar reconnect after a decade. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has been on fire for years and is at her best. This action thriller is the sixth film on which the two have collaborated, after Gautham Vasudev Menon's Yennai Arindhal in 2015.

vidaamuyarchi

Antagonist Arjun Sarja Fitness and patriotic flicks are his trademarks. Arjun Sarja, 62, plays the adversary in this film, yet Rakshith is distinct from his previous performances. Ajith and Arjun reunite after 14 years after their 2011 blockbuster Mankatha.

Anirudh music Vidaamuyarchi is Anirudh's third Ajith film with his upbeat soundtrack. The music director's tracks for this film are already ruling the charts after Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017).

Location This is the first Tamil film shot extensively in Azerbaijan over a lengthy period. In Eastern European countries, Vidaamuyarchi had two long schedules. The country's geography is diversified due to its coast and mountains. As we can see from the BTS videos and photos from the film, it will also be a stylish visual treat from DOP Om Prakash for the audience.

Latest Videos