Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding reception to take place here, read details

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations are not yet over. The couple will be having a wedding reception. Read to know all details about the same. The couple had got married on December 9, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in Mumbai after their grand wedding and honeymoon. Well, all the wedding festivities for the lovely jodi is not over. The pair will be hosting a grand reception for the entire film industry and shall invite everyone from the film industry.

A source close to Bollywood life has said that Vicky and Katrina have been planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They shall be abiding by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. "They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas", said the source further.

The source also added that Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception. As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration. Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s ‘aww’dorable pics from their pre-wedding shoot will melt your heart

To talk about the couple, they had got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, and their wedding celebration photos were everything that a dream marriage looked like. They looked perfect together. When the couple had posted their wedding photos, they had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together". Also read: Newly married Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai [PHOTOS]

