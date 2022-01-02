  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble: Complaint filed against URI actor in Indore; read deets

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    There is a complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal for allegedly using a fake number plate on a motorcycle in a movie sequence that happened in Indore; read on

    Starting in 2022, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal might face legal trouble. A report is coming in that a man, a resident of Indore, has lodged a police complaint against Vicky. The man claimed that the number plate Vicky has alleged use for a movie sequence with Sara Ali Khan belongs to him in the complaint.
     

    ANI also shared the tweet, which has a quote from the police, saying that they received a complaint that his number plate was misused by Vicky and his team for that movie he was shooting in Indore. 
     

    A few days ago, a picture from the sets was leaked where Vicky was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore with Sara Ali Khan, and from there, the number plate issue had started.
     

    The police said action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act said Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga. The complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, said, “Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.”
     

    Last night, we saw Vicky at the airport leaving for Indore for shooting, and Katrina Kaif came to see off her hubby. Katrina was seen wearing a bright orange sweatshirt while Vicky donned a rust coloured sweater with blue denim jeans. Also Read: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky

    The couple also had their face masks on following COVID-19 protocol. Katrina gave a tight hug before Vicky got down from their car. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together, wrapped in each other’s arms; see pics

