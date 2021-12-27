  • Facebook
    Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
    Social media users call Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love fake and called it a 'forced', 'artificial' PDA.

    Last night, we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Rohit Dhawan Birthday part in Mumbai. Both lovebirds were twinning in all-black outfits as they came out of a restaurant, holding each other's hands. 
     

    Fans and social media users started commenting on the pictures and videos shared. One person said, “His hand around her shoulder.” Another wrote, “Cuties. He is holding her hand with so much love omg.” Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor once said, 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us' and more (Read details)

    A few called Ranbir and Alia's PDA/care/ love FAKE. A few users even claim that they indulged in PDA only after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic Christmas post. Some social media users called Ranbir is a big flirt/casanova and commented that he would never marry Alia Bhatt. Some even said God saved Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.
     

    There were many news about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, no date or venue has been decided yet. In an interview, Ranbir admitted that he would have been married if lockdown hadn't happened. The latest report suggests that Alia and Ranbir will do a destination wedding in early 2022. Also Read: Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

    Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by their friend Ayan Mukerji. The couple met on the sets of the movie in 2017. In the event of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji opened up about why the duo (Ranbir and Alia) was not spotted jointly or revealed about their relationship in public for a very long time when they initially started dating each other.
     

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved

    UP businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody; all about raid, items seized

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Navjot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

