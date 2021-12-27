Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky

Social media users call Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love fake and called it a 'forced', 'artificial' PDA.

Last night, we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Rohit Dhawan Birthday part in Mumbai. Both lovebirds were twinning in all-black outfits as they came out of a restaurant, holding each other's hands.



Fans and social media users started commenting on the pictures and videos shared. One person said, “His hand around her shoulder.” Another wrote, “Cuties. He is holding her hand with so much love omg.” Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor once said, 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us' and more (Read details)

A few called Ranbir and Alia's PDA/care/ love FAKE. A few users even claim that they indulged in PDA only after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic Christmas post. Some social media users called Ranbir is a big flirt/casanova and commented that he would never marry Alia Bhatt. Some even said God saved Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.



There were many news about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, no date or venue has been decided yet. In an interview, Ranbir admitted that he would have been married if lockdown hadn't happened. The latest report suggests that Alia and Ranbir will do a destination wedding in early 2022. Also Read: Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria