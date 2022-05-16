Vicky Kaushal birthday: 6 films that prove he's a versatile actor

From Masaan in 2015 to Sardar Udham in 2021, Vicky Kaushal has only grown as an actor over the years. Take a look at some of his best performances that won the hearts of the million.

One of the actors who never fail to impress us with their acting skills, and are here to stay for the longest, is none other than Vicky Kaushal. From Masaan to Sardar Udham, Vicky has proved his mettle time and again, making it loud and clear that he is an actor par excellence. With this debut film Masaan in 2015, Vicky, over a career of seven years, has done films that have brought his accolades, including the National Award. As he turns a year older, take a closer look at six films that prove why Vicky is becoming every director’s choice.

Masaan: Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Vicky Kaushal marked his debut with the 2015 critically acclaimed film Masaan, co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. It is one of the best films in the Hindi film industry. Vicky gave a power-packed performance in Masaan which continues to remain one of his career-best. The film was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sanju: Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Vicky Kaushal won several awards for this film wherein he played Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, Kamli. Once again, Vicky stunned everyone with his impressive acting in this film.

Manmarziyaan: Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan saw Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands. The film also starred actors Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Vicky once said that the role of DJ Sands was the 'most liberating experience' for him as an actor, further adding that Vicky Sandhu is his alter ego.

Raazi: Vicky Kaushal played the Pakistani army officer-husband of Alia Bhatt in this spy-thriller movie. Not only did Alia’s character win the hearts but Vicky’s Iqbal Syed was also a beautifully written character by Meghna Gulzar.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: When talking of Vicky Kausha; career, one cannot forget Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film will always remain one of the top films of Vicky’s career. It also bagged him his first National Award for Major Vihaan Singh.

