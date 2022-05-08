Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, stars that wished their moms with adorable pics

    First Published May 8, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    As Mother’s Day is being celebrated today, on Sunday, May 8, here are seven celebrities who wished their mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day, by sharing adorable pictures with them.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    From Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, celebrities have shared adorable pictures with their mommies (and also their mothers-in-law) to wish them a very happy Mother’s Day. While some have shared adorable throwback pictures from their childhood, others have shared the most recent ones. Check out these seven stars from the Hindi film industry who have shared some heart-warming pictures with their mothers.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt: Alia shared an adorable picture with her mother Soni Razdaan and her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The picture is from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party that was held on April 15.

    ALSO READ: MOTHER’S DAY 2022: THESE 5 TESTS WILL HELP TAKING BETTER CARE OF YOUR MOM

    Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal: Our Punjabi Munday, Vicky, shared a few pictures with his mother Veena Kaushal and mom-in-law Suzanne Turquotte. The actor captioned the post in Punjabi. In one of the pictures, Vicky’s mom is seen dancing with him during his baraat procession while in another she is kissing him. And the photo that he shared with Katrina Kaif’s mom, shows Suzanne blessing the couple. All three pictures are from Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif: Similar to her hubby Vicky Kaushal, Katrina also shared a couple of pictures on Mother’s Day. The first picture shows Kat and her mom in a lush green garden while the other is a picture of hers with mom-in-law Veen Kaushal and husband Vicky Kaushal.

    ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    Karan Johar: “Happy Mother’s Day to all….. #blessedwiththebest❤️,” is what Karan wrote in the caption while sharing a picture collage with his mother Hiroo Johar.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut: The ‘Dhaakad’ girl also shared a throwback picture of herself with her mother and sister Rangoli. The photo features all the three Ranaut ladies in red. “Happy mother’s Day to all,” she wrote.

    Image: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar: Sharing an adorable black and white picture with his mother Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar wished his mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan: There is no doubt that Sara is the carbon copy of her mother Amrita Singh. Sara shared some childhood pictures as well as the latest pics that show her twinning with her mommy.

