Who was Bharat Kapoor? Why Bollywood Celebs Skipped Veteran Actor's Funeral
Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor has passed away at the age of 80. News of his death has sent a wave of sadness across the entertainment industry.
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Bharat Kapoor no more, passes away at 80
Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday, April 27. He was 80 years old. His family performed his last rites on the same evening. This seasoned artist of Hindi cinema worked in the industry for several decades and made a special mark with his roles.
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How did Bharat Kapoor pass away?
According to reports, Bharat Kapoor breathed his last at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. His death was reportedly caused by multiple organ failure. His friend and fellow actor, Avtar Gill, said after the funeral, "I've just returned from the cremation ground. His son told me he wasn't well for the last three days. He was in the hospital first, and then at home."
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Who was Bharat Kapoor?
Bharat Kapoor was a well-known character actor in Hindi cinema. In his career, he played many strong roles like villains, police officers, and lawyers. He rarely appeared in lead roles but always made a strong impression with his powerful screen presence in every film.
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Bharat Kapoor's popular films
Bharat Kapoor's filmography includes hit films like 'Noori', 'Ram Balram', 'Love Story', 'Bazaar', 'Ghulami', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Swarg', and 'Khuda Gawah'. In his later years, he also appeared in movies such as 'Barsaat', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Meenakshi'.
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When is Bharat Kapoor's prayer meet?
Bharat Kapoor's family has not yet released an official statement. However, Avtar Gill told the media, "Very few people attended the funeral. Only a few members from our IPTA theatre group were there. A prayer meet will be held at his house on April 30, from 5 PM to 7 PM."
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