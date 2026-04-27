Highlighting the blurred line between genuine appreciation and manufactured hype, Karan admitted that even insiders struggle to tell the difference. When every reaction can be influenced by money, it becomes difficult to judge what truly resonates with audiences. Without naming individuals like Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, he clarified that the issue is systemic, not personal—an industry-wide habit of over-marketing that risks eroding credibility.

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