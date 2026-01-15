- Home
Veer Pahariya shared a cryptic Instagram post on January 15, hinting at change and time passing, sparking fan speculation about his rumored breakup with Tara Sutaria and his emotional state.
Veer Pahariya recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at the passage of time and change. Posting photos from his latest shoot, the actor captioned it, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, Ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…” Fans quickly reacted, speculating that Veer might be going through an emotional phase after his rumored breakup.
Reports suggest Veer and Tara Sutaria may have ended their relationship earlier this month. The news came days after singer AP’s Mumbai concert, where he hugged and kissed Tara, sparking conversations online. While Tara had previously addressed negativity around their relationship, the sudden split left fans curious about the reasons behind the alleged breakup.
Veer was recently seen traveling solo, drawing attention to Tara’s absence. He was photographed at a private airport, rushing to his car. Accompanied by his brother Shikhar Pahariya and actress Janhvi Kapoor, the trio left together, fueling speculation that Tara did not join the vacation or public outing.
Neither Veer nor Tara has confirmed the breakup officially. Fans continue to watch the couple closely, sharing reactions and messages online. With social media abuzz, many are hoping for clarification, while others sympathize with Veer, interpreting his recent posts as emotional and reflective after the rumored split.
