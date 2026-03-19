Actor-director Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani have launched their new production house, DRONGO Films. The banner aims to create authentic, entertaining, and meaningful films that balance creativity with commercial viability.

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani have announced the launch of their new production banner, DRONGO Films, aiming to deliver authentic storytelling and compelling cinematic experiences. Kunal, who has carved a niche in Indian cinema over three decades and made a mark with his directorial debut Madgaon Express, said, "We've started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart -- crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity." Chirag Nihalani has created for films and television in a career spanning over two decades..

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A Vision for Authentic Cinema

"At Drongo Films, we aspire to produce films that strike a balance between creativity and commerce. We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they've watched the film," Nihalani said, according to a release.

Producer Chirag Nihalan said that at Drongo Films, they aspire to produce films that strike a balance between creativity and commerce. "We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they've watched the film," he said.

The banner will focus on films that combine strong storytelling with entertainment value, backing projects that are engaging, meaningful, and visually rich, according to the release.

The Meaning Behind 'DRONGO'

Explaining the name, Kunal said, "The name comes from the drongo bird, a fearless creature of the forest known for its remarkable ability to mimic other birds. As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar -- we observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly, while also taking a step toward creative independence".(ANI)