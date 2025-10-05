- Home
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are in the limelight these days for their film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. It's been 3 days since the movie's release. The film isn't showing much strength. It has collected ₹18.33 crore at the box office so far
The film is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is the second film featuring both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Both are popular star kids in Bollywood. However, Varun entered the industry before Janhvi. Let's look at their box office records and hit films.
Varun Dhawan's debut film
First, let's talk about Varun Dhawan. Varun debuted in 2012 with 'Student of the Year'. In this Karan Johar film, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were in lead roles with Varun. Made on a ₹59 crore budget, the film grossed ₹109 crore.
Varun Dhawan's films
Varun Dhawan has worked in films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', 'ABCD 2', 'Dilwale', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Judwaa 2', 'Sui Dhaaga', 'Kalank', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Bawaal', and 'Bhediya'. Most of his films have been box office hits.
Varun Dhawan's 100-crore films
Varun Dhawan has acted in 18 films. 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is his 19th. About 12 of his films have crossed the ₹100 crore mark. His highest-grossing film is 'Dilwale', which earned ₹376.85 crore.
Janhvi Kapoor's debut film
Janhvi Kapoor entered Bollywood in 2018 with 'Dhadak'. In this Shashank Khaitan-directed film, Ishaan Khatter was her co-star. Made on a budget of ₹41 crore, the film earned ₹110.11 crore.
Janhvi Kapoor's films
Janhvi Kapoor has worked in films like 'Ghost Stories', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi', 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', 'Bawaal', 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', 'Ulajh', and 'Devara'. Only a few of her films have been hits.
Janhvi Kapoor's 100-crore films
Janhvi Kapoor has done 12 films. 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is her 13th. So far, only 2 of her films have crossed ₹100 crore. Her highest-grossing film is 'Devara', which collected ₹380 crore.