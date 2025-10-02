Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently came under fire after a video from his Kanya Pujan celebration surfaced online. Netizens accused him of treating the young girls differently, sparking a heated debate on social media.

Indian cinema star once again drags the headlines through his festive celebrations and not by any movies. A Kanya Pujan video from Varun Dhawan's Navratri festival has gone viral and space for trolling. Where the actor is seen enjoying his meal in a steel plate, the little girls, he called for Kanya-Pujan, come also served with disposable plates. Netizens quickly pointed out this "discriminatory treatment", accusing the actor of not being able to do justice to the spirit behind the tradition.

Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled

Kanya Pujan, a ritual where small girls often worship and are served food as respect for the goddess. One can see Varun in such a viral video with the other girls where he enjoyed their meal; however, the sharp comments were drawn toward the visible difference in serving-the girls with disposable plates, while Varun himself had a shiny steel thali.

Many viewers pointed out the difference and said that Kanya Pujan meant that the little ones are no less than revered deities.

Social Media Backlash: "Bhedbhav Dekh Ke Bura Laga"

"Bhedbhav Dekh Ke Bura Laga," which literally translates as "It felt bad to see discrimination," was trending as soon as the video footage went viral. Critics argued the wrong way of sending the message - where plastic disposables were used for the girls and steel plate by the host.

One user tweeted, "Kanya Pujan is to honor the girls as goddesses. If they are devi, why not give them the same plate as yours?" Another chimed, "It's not about money, it's about the sentiment. Equality should reflect in small gestures too."

Supporters Defend Varun Dhawan

In spite of the flood of criticism, some fans are backing Varun Dhawan, claiming that he might have selected just some plates for practical purposes and not out of intention. Disposable plates are mostly used in 'bhandara' for large crowds; such people claimed. "He sat with them, served them with food and had his meal alongside them. That's the big picture," read an Insta comment in favor of Varun.

Other people added that bringing even such minute details forward detracts from the reality that Varun was performing cultural traditions and showing admiration in his own way.