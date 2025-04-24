Varun Dhawan Birthday: Know about his remake movies, Box office performances
Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: One of most popular actors of young generation, Varun Dhawan has turned 38. Since 2012, he's been consistently working as an actor, including starring in several remakes. Let's take look at how these remake ventures fared
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 02:13 PM
1 Min read
1. Main Tera Hero (2014) Directed by David Dhawan, this semi-hit earned ₹50.60 crore. It's a remake of the 2012 Bengali film 'Paglu 2', which itself was a remake of the 2011 Telugu film 'Kandireega'.
2. Judwaa 2 (2017) This reboot of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer, directed by David Dhawan, collected ₹138.61 crore, becoming a semi-hit. The original 'Judwaa' was a remake of the 1994 Telugu film 'Hello Brother'.
3. Coolie No. 1 (2020) A remake of the 1995 hit, this David Dhawan directorial released directly on OTT and was poorly received. The 1995 version was itself a remake of the 1993 Tamil film 'Chinna Mapilai'.
4. Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) This web series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a remake of Priyanka Chopra's English series 'Citadel'. Unlike the original, this version flopped.
5. Bhediya (2024) Directed by Amar Kaushik, this film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon earned only ₹35.98 crore, becoming a disaster. It's a remake of the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri'.
