Mufasa OTT release: Here's where you can watch Lion King prequel; Check HERE

Mufasa: The Lion King is an upcoming Disney+ release that tells the powerful origin story of Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film follows Mufasa's journey from a lost cub to the legendary king of the Pride Lands

Mufasa OTT release: For those who missed Mufasa: The Lion King in theatres during the holiday season, there's exciting news. The film will soon be available for streaming on Disney+. According to The People, the Disney film, which grossed $709 million globally, is set to premiere on the platform on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. This allows viewers to enjoy the visually stunning and musically captivating prequel from the comfort of their homes

Star-Studded Voice Cast The animated film features a talented ensemble of voice actors. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. take on leading roles, joined by Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, and Preston Nyman in key supporting parts. The cast also includes established names like Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Donald Glover. Adding to the film's star power, musical legend Beyoncé Knowles-Carter contributes her voice, while her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, makes a special appearance.

Connection to The Lion King Franchise Mufasa: The Lion King serves as a prequel to The Lion King (2019), which was a photo-realistic digital remake of the original 1994 classic. The 2019 adaptation achieved impressive box office success, earning over a billion dollars worldwide

Storyline and Direction Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film delves into Mufasa's origins, exploring his transformation from a lost cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands. The narrative follows Mufasa’s bond with Lion Taka as they embark on an adventure filled with trials that test their friendship and family ties. This journey ultimately shapes Mufasa into the wise and courageous leader known from the original Lion King story, as highlighted by Variety

