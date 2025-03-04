Vanity Fair Oscar Party PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, and others at red carpet

A swarm of Hollywood celebrities attended the Radhika Jones-hosted 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in California.

From social media celebrities to fashionistas, the red carpet fashions for this occasion are sure to leave you stunned.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals on March 3, 2025 at Wallis Annenberg Center.

Miranda Kerr attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jessica Alba attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Paris Hilton, who lost her house in the Los Angeles wildfires, arrived wearing a shimmering silver gown and black mesh gloves.

Julia Fox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in a white strapless ballroom gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre.

Sofia Vergara stuck to her strapless gown tradition, opting for a very basic look with cutouts and crossing stitching.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega turned heads in a golden gown, making her look like a princess at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Elle Fanning and Kylie Jenner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Julia Garner attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025.

