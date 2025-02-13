Valentine's Day 2025: 7 times Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal Sufiya gave us ultimate couple goals [PHOTOS]

Valentine' Day 2025: From knowing each other in school to being married for 13 years, Dalquer Salmaan, Amaal Sufiya have given us many 'awe' worthy moments. Let's trace their love story before this Valentine's Day

A Love That Began With A Familiar Face

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya’s journey started in a unique way, blending elements of both love and arranged marriage. The two had known each other since their school days, though there was no romantic involvement back then. Dulquer, who was five years older than Amaal, felt that pursuing her during their school years would have been inappropriate. It was only after he returned from the United States, having completed his studies, that he seriously considered marriage

Family And Fate Played A Role

As Dulquer began contemplating marriage, his family and friends frequently suggested Amaal as an ideal match. Coincidentally, he kept running into her in various places, which made him think more about the possibility of a future together. When their families finally met, they instantly connected, making the process seamless and natural

A Modern Connection Through Social Media

Their love story took an interesting turn when Dulquer decided to reach out to Amaal via Facebook. This small step marked the beginning of their journey together. Unlike typical love stories, their families were involved from the very start, knowing about their growing bond and supporting their relationship throughout

An Unforgettable First Date

Dulquer recalled how, after their initial coffee meeting, they were so drawn to each other that they planned another outing the very next day. On this first official date, he drove from Chennai to Pondicherry in just an hour and a half, eager to spend time with her. They engaged in long conversations, deepening their connection. Reflecting on that day, Dulquer humorously noted that, in hindsight, the spontaneity of the trip almost seemed extreme, but it only highlighted how quickly their bond had grown

A Decade Of Love And Togetherness

Dulquer and Amaal’s love story has only strengthened over the years. As they approached their 14th wedding anniversary, their relationship stands as a testament to enduring love. The couple, who are now parents to their daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, continue to inspire many with their beautiful journey, proving that destiny and love go hand in hand

