Valentine's Day 2025: 7 times 'Chhaava' actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave major couple goals | PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is around the corner, let's take a moment to appreciate the adorable love story of 'Chhaava' actor Vicky Kaushal and his wife and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif got married in the year 2021. Their marriage came as a surprise to many as they had managed to keep their relationship hidden away till the very last moment. But after their royal wedding they did not shy away from showing their occassional online PDA. Here are 7 moments we absolutely love

Katrina Kaif had a string of serious high-profile relationships before she tied-the-knot with now husband Vicky Kaushal. But now, they serve some serious couple goals to budding romances

Vicky Kaushal - The 'green flag' husband

Vicky Kaushal is often regarded as the 'green flag' husband and serving husband goals. Whenever the couple steps out together, we see Vicky being the protective, caring guy that one can be!

The Bollywood couple serve some serious fashion goals whenever they dress up togerther in traditional wear. Here Katrina, Vicky is seen wearing beige colour traditional wear and is rocking the look

Their adorable selies are hard to miss! The glam couple is like any other normal couple in love posting selfies on the gram!

Katrina Kaif traditionally keeps her 'Karwa Chauth' vrat for husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif fasts every year and follows the tradition at the Kaushal household every year donning traditional attire

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to make a stylish impression at any event. The duo looked as stunning as ever while attending a party in the city

Kaushal Family celebrating Holi

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate most holidays with their families. Here we can see Katrina, Vicky playing holi with Vicky's parents and brother

