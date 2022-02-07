Karishma Tanna or Mouni Roy, who looked prettier on their Haldi?

With just a few days apart, actors Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna married their respective partners recently. Both opted for a similar Haldi outfit but who wore it better?

Barely a week apart, two of the hottest actors Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna tied the knot with their respective partners in a traditional Hindu wedding. While Mouni married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, Karishma and Varun Bangera on February 5. One thing that was common between their wedding, rather pre-wedding festivity was that the two brides – Mouni and Karishma, wore white for their Haldi ceremony.

Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy resembled a lot like each other in the Haldi ceremonies. Their choice of outfit was a lot the same, and so was their preference for the colour.

Mouni Roy had worn a white slip-on kurta and a dupatta with chikankari work on it. Karishma Tanna’s Haldi outfit also comprises a white slip-on kurta and dupatta. But Karishma's attire had some gotta-patti work on it too.

Not just their attires but their accessories matched with each other too. Both Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna opted for white flower jewellery for their Haldi ceremonies. From matha-patti to hath-phool and the jhumkas, Mouni and Karishma's Haldi accessories were of the same kind.

