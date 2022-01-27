  • Facebook
    Why did Rajkummar Rao delete his wife Patralekhaa's picture? What happened? Read this

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
    Rajkummar Rao deleted a photo he had clicked of wife Patralekhaa against a mirror; netizens call it bizarre

    Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently shared a picture of his wife actress Patralekhaa on his social media page later deleted it. The actor can’t stop gushing over his beautiful wife; they have never shied away from PDAs ever since the two started dating. But why, did Rajkummar delete the picture that he posted, captioning it, "@patralekhaa शीशा और शीशे में तस्वीर। Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Shirt-Check”
     

    Patralekhaa can be seen in an all-white outfit featuring a frilly shirt with shorts and black ankle boots in the mirror picture. The actress sat on a table against a mirror, and Rajkummar clicked her picture, also seen in that image.
     

    However, the image got sparked by bizarre and negative reactions from social media users on Instagram. It is because of the odd angle in which Patralekhaa was clicked. And soon after the image got trolled, Rajkummar removed it from his Instagram page.

    One SM user wrote, “What a dirty brain I have", “Ok, that’s confusing" and “It took me two minutes to understand the picture", were some of the remarks on the now-deleted post.
     

    For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. After dating for eleven long years, the couple decided to embark on their new journey. 

    Rajkummar is busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama  Badhai Do, with co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer reveals that the two actors will be seen playing the role of a gay and lesbian person, entangled in a marriage of convenience. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the movie will be out in theatres on February 11. Besides this, Rajkummar also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. 
     

