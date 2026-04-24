Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak are best friends in school. Hashir has a crush on his schoolmate Shaina (Angel Maria) and tries to get her attention with a funny whistle sound. This group of four is a total mischief-making gang, always getting into fights and causing trouble. They mess with teachers and even the police. At the same time, they pick up bad habits like smoking and drinking. Their mischief often gets them scolded by the principal. They act innocent at home but create chaos outside.

One time, they even try drugs and get caught by teachers. Things get serious when Alan's sister is caught bunking school for a movie, leading to a huge humiliation for their parents. Unable to bear it, Alan's sister attempts suicide but is saved by her father. Later, Hashir's friends attack some other students, which leads to a massive brawl. A teacher trying to stop the fight gets his head injured. This incident blows up and a police case is filed. What change does this incident bring in the four friends? What does the police officer tell the students, teachers, and parents? Why do the four friends split up? What tragedy strikes Vinayak's life? How does Hashir and Shaina's love story end? The rest of the film follows these interesting turns.