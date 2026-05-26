The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' is out. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and also starring Adah Sharma, is inspired by true events and depicts India's 1990 economic crisis and the near-bankruptcy of the nation.

'Governor' Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Governor' is finally out, offering a glimpse into India's economic meltdown in 1990. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the lead roles.

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The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer showcases a pivotal chapter in India's economic history, when the nation was standing on the verge of bankruptcy in 1990. While being on the verge of bankruptcy, the trailer highlights the massive outrage among the public, leading to riots, protests, and civil war in the country. Amidst this crisis, Bajpayee, being the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, takes a crucial step to save India from economic collapse. According to the makers, the film is inspired by true events.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial) The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. Earlier, the makers of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' unveiled the teaser of the film, which is inspired by the events surrounding the country's financial crisis of the 1990s. Presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Producer Compares 1990 Crisis to Present Day

Recently, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed his excitement for his upcoming film Governor. He compared the film's subject to the present oil crisis due to the West Asia conflict. At the sidelines of an event organised by RSS, Vipul Shah shared the details of his movie.

While talking to ANI, the producer said that the film is based on the oil crisis in 1990. He said, "On June 12th, my film 'Governor' is being released, Manoj Bajpayee is in the lead role. In 1990, just like the atmosphere is today, the war between Iran and America, back then it was the war between Iraq and America. There was a shortage of oil in India then, and there is now. So, a true story of exactly the same environment that happened in 1990, and a story of how India was saved while almost becoming bankrupt. So, I am very excited and I feel that this film will get a lot of love from the people."

The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.