Urmila Matondkar to Sonakshi Sinha: 8 Bollywood actresses who married Muslim men

From Urmila Matondkar to Kareena Kapoor, several Bollywood actresses have married into Muslim families. Learn about these actresses and get glimpses into their married lives

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Urmila Matondkar is 51 years old. She was born in 1974 in Mumbai. Part of many hit films, Urmila married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Many Bollywood actresses have married into Muslim families. Let's learn about them

budget 2025
article_image2

Urmila Matondkar married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. However, the couple is now divorced

article_image3

Sonakshi Sinha married actor and model Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. The couple is enjoying a happy married life

article_image4

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. After nearly 19 years together, they divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan

article_image5

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are enjoying life with their sons

article_image6

Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan in 1991 at the peak of her career. They have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After about 13 years together, they divorced in 2004

article_image7

Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. Sangeeta was Azharuddin's second wife. The couple divorced in 2010

article_image8

Ratna Pathak married Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. Ratna is Naseer's second wife. The couple has been together for years and has two sons, Imaad and Vivaan

article_image9

Amrita Arora married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. Shakeel divorced his first wife Nisha and married Amrita. The couple has two sons. Also Read… When Mamta Kulkarni slammed Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan while shooting film Karan Arjun, Tamanna Bhatia spotted in over-size coat and without makeup in Juhu

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details) RBA

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details)

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat RBA

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat

Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial project series; Read on NTI

Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial project series; Read on

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Recent Stories

World Cancer Day: Inspiring stories of triumph over THIS dreadful disease in India

World Cancer Day: Inspiring stories of triumph over THIS dreadful disease in India

Indian expat's 100th try wins him Dh25 million in Big Ticket Draw; Read anr

Indian expat's 100th try wins him Dh25 million in Big Ticket Draw; Read

Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from wedding festivities of brother; excited for 'bhai ki shaadi' [PHOTOS] ATG

Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from wedding festivities of brother; excited for 'bhai ki shaadi' [PHOTOS]

Varun Sharma Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of Fukrey's star NTI

Varun Sharma Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of Fukrey's star

BREAKING: US-China trade war escalates: China hits back with retaliatory tariffs on US goods after Trump's threat

BREAKING| US-China trade war escalates: China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump’s threat

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon