Urmila Matondkar to Sonakshi Sinha: 8 Bollywood actresses who married Muslim men

From Urmila Matondkar to Kareena Kapoor, several Bollywood actresses have married into Muslim families. Learn about these actresses and get glimpses into their married lives

Urmila Matondkar is 51 years old. She was born in 1974 in Mumbai. Part of many hit films, Urmila married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Many Bollywood actresses have married into Muslim families. Let's learn about them

Urmila Matondkar married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. However, the couple is now divorced

Sonakshi Sinha married actor and model Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. The couple is enjoying a happy married life

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. After nearly 19 years together, they divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are enjoying life with their sons

Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan in 1991 at the peak of her career. They have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After about 13 years together, they divorced in 2004

Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. Sangeeta was Azharuddin's second wife. The couple divorced in 2010

Ratna Pathak married Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. Ratna is Naseer's second wife. The couple has been together for years and has two sons, Imaad and Vivaan

Amrita Arora married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. Shakeel divorced his first wife Nisha and married Amrita. The couple has two sons.

