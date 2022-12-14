Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Netizens call her 'Future porn star of India', gets trolled for her strappy monokini

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Urfi Javed has been charged with doing 'illegal and indecent activities' in public and on social media, according to the complaint. Amid legal trouble, actress recently shares pics in strappy see-through monokini and pens a note for haters
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Just when we thought Urfi couldn't wow us anymore with her unusual fashion sense, the actress headed to Instagram. She rocked another BOLD outfit that quickly went viral on the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is known for her unconventional dress taste, and she astonished her followers by posting a video in a see-through strappy black monokini. Urfi captioned it, "Shameless, unpleasant, nasty, but nevertheless so gorgeous," and it quickly went viral. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her followers adored her appearance, but many others did not and ridiculed her viciously. Among the comments were: 'Isko Porn Industry Me Koe Shift Karao Re Baba,' 'p*rn star urfi javed,' 'Isko to Mia Khalifa ki jagah rakhna chaiye,' and 'Future porn star of India.'
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As it was a daylight appearance, the former Bigg Boss OTT competitor opted for radiant and glossy makeup. She completed her appearance with a dab of bronzer, eyeliner, mascara, and some fresh blush, as well as nude lipstick and wavy hair.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, filed a formal complaint against Urfi with the Andheri police. "We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said. According to a police officer, a formal complaint has been filed against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly doing unlawful and indecent activities in public places and on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi was recently in the headlines for her feud with novelist Chetan Bhagat. He sparked the uproar by using Urfi's name while claiming that young people nowadays spend a lot of time on Instagram. He also said that her dresses 'distract 
     

