She further claimed that in 1996, under the premise of medical treatment, Udit, together with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, brought her to a prestigious hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent or knowledge. Ranjana stated Deepa Narayan was also there in the hospital at the time.

Ranjana also said that when she visited Mumbai in 2006, Udit and Deepa abused her and refused to let her inside their house. She then visited her in-laws' home in Nepal, where she was allegedly abused and drove out. Since then, she has been residing at her parents' house.

Ranjana further stated that she had previously sought the Family Court in Supaul and the Women's Commission, where Udit admitted her as his wife and filed a compromise agreement. She said, however, that he failed to keep his promises and showed her little respect or support.

Ranjana, who was dealing with illness and financial problems, stated that she only found the removal of her uterus after later medical treatment, prompting her to file a new complaint at the Women's Police Station.

Ranjana told the reporters she felt obligated to approach the police again.

She continued, "You are all aware that Udit Narayan ji frequently makes promises but does not keep them. He hasn't done anything yet, which is why I've come to the Women's Police Station. "I deserve justice."When we approached the Women's Commission, they first refused to accept our complaint. We filed a formal application, which was accepted. However, he continues to deceive me. "Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises," she continued.Nowadays, I am frequently ill and require his assistance. But Udit Narayan isn't talking or doing anything. "He recently visited the village and then left after making promises again," she stated.

Ranjana added, "The matter is also being heard in court. Udit ji appeared, but he has done nothing."

Meanwhile, Anju Tiwari, the officer-in-charge of the Women's Police Station, stated that the occurrences described in the complaint go back nearly three decades.

She stated that the situation is being investigated. An FIR will be filed based on the facts discovered, and further action will be taken.