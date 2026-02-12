- Home
Udit Narayan is in the news again. According to emerging reports, his wife has made some shocking revelations, leveling serious allegations against him. Not only that, she has also filed a complaint against him at a women's police station.
Udit Narayan's First Wife, Ranjana Jha, Makes Shocking Allegations
The Alleged Conspiracy: A Forced Hysterectomy in 1996
Ranjana claims that under the guise of medical treatment in Delhi, Udit Narayan conspired to have her uterus removed. She only discovered this years later, calling it a major betrayal.
Seeking Justice: Complaint Filed Against Udit Narayan and Family
Facing illness and financial struggles, Ranjana Jha has taken legal action against Udit, his two brothers, and his second wife, alleging harassment and broken promises.
Ranjana filed an official complaint on Tuesday, appearing at the police station with her lawyer, Karunakant Jha. In her application, she claimed she was exposed to a criminal conspiracy in which her uterus was removed without her knowledge. She said that she just became aware of this after years of medical therapy.
Ranjana described herself in her complaint as Chandrakant Jha's 61-year-old daughter, who lives in Sanskrit Nirmali Ward No. 11 of the Balua Bazar Police Station area in Supaul. She reported that she married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, as per Hindu rites and procedures.
According to Ranjana, Udit relocated to Mumbai in 1985 to seek a career in music. During this time, she claimed discovered via media reports that he had married another lady, Deepa Narayan. However, she said that he continued to deceive her whenever she questioned him about it.
A Look Back at Udit Narayan's Controversial Marriages
She further claimed that in 1996, under the premise of medical treatment, Udit, together with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, brought her to a prestigious hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent or knowledge. Ranjana stated Deepa Narayan was also there in the hospital at the time.
Ranjana also said that when she visited Mumbai in 2006, Udit and Deepa abused her and refused to let her inside their house. She then visited her in-laws' home in Nepal, where she was allegedly abused and drove out. Since then, she has been residing at her parents' house.
Ranjana further stated that she had previously sought the Family Court in Supaul and the Women's Commission, where Udit admitted her as his wife and filed a compromise agreement. She said, however, that he failed to keep his promises and showed her little respect or support.
Ranjana, who was dealing with illness and financial problems, stated that she only found the removal of her uterus after later medical treatment, prompting her to file a new complaint at the Women's Police Station.
Ranjana told the reporters she felt obligated to approach the police again.
She continued, "You are all aware that Udit Narayan ji frequently makes promises but does not keep them. He hasn't done anything yet, which is why I've come to the Women's Police Station. "I deserve justice."When we approached the Women's Commission, they first refused to accept our complaint. We filed a formal application, which was accepted. However, he continues to deceive me. "Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises," she continued.Nowadays, I am frequently ill and require his assistance. But Udit Narayan isn't talking or doing anything. "He recently visited the village and then left after making promises again," she stated.
Ranjana added, "The matter is also being heard in court. Udit ji appeared, but he has done nothing."
Meanwhile, Anju Tiwari, the officer-in-charge of the Women's Police Station, stated that the occurrences described in the complaint go back nearly three decades.
She stated that the situation is being investigated. An FIR will be filed based on the facts discovered, and further action will be taken.
Udit Narayan: A Celebrated Career Amidst Personal Turmoil
Udit Narayan married Ranjana Jha in 1984 before moving to Mumbai and later marrying Deepa Narayan. The revelation of his first marriage caused a major media storm in the past.
Despite personal controversies, Udit Narayan is a legendary Bollywood singer, famous for hits like 'Papa Kehte Hain' and a recipient of multiple National and Filmfare Awards.
