Image Credit : Social Media

The recently released film 'Udaipur Files' has received a poor response at the box office. Meanwhile, information about its OTT release is coming out. Before talking about OTT, first know about its box office collection. Released on August 8, this film has flopped at the box office. Not only did this film have a slow start, but it also failed to grow during the weekend. The situation is such that in three days this film has not been able to earn even Rs 30 lakh at the domestic box office.

If media reports are to be believed, this film earned Rs 13 lakh on the first day and its total earnings over the weekend were around Rs 27 lakh.