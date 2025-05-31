Image Credit : Getty

Akira Tozawa is a world-class talent with championship pedigree. Yet on WWE television, he’s mostly used as a comic act. His recent loss to Rusev on Monday Night RAW only highlights how little WWE values his current character.

Even Natalya acknowledged that Tozawa needs rebuilding, suggesting a possible repackaging in the near future. Turning Tozawa into a more aggressive, no-nonsense competitor could be the reset he needs. The skill is there, he just needs the presentation to match.