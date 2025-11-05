Image Credit : instagram

Instant Bollywood posted a video of Mahima Chaudhry and her daughter chatting to paparazzi. She smiled at the viral video and recommended Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi. The actress enjoyed it. A photo of her in bridal clothes with Sanjay Mishra went viral on social media.



A video featuring veteran actress Mahima Chaudhary and 62-year-old actor Sanjay Mishra disguised as brides has gone viral, surprising and confusing audiences. The 90s celebrity wears a crimson saree while Sanjay Mishra wears a sherwani in the popular video. The pair posed like newlyweds, sparking rumours that the 52-year-old actress had remarried.

Mahima joked, "You couldn't come to the wedding, but do have some sweets," in the brief footage, piqueing viewers' interest. Many believed the performers had sworn in after the joke.