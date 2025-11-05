Truth Behind Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra’s Marriage Video – Actress Responds
Earlier this month, a video that featured veteran actress Mahima Chaudhary dressed as a bride alongside actor Sanjay Mishra, who is 62 years old, started going viral.
Mahima Chaudhry Breaks Silence on Viral ‘Marriage’ Video
A video of Mahima Chaudhary and veteran actor Sanjay Mishra "getting married" went popular on social media. The clip baffled and intrigued people, raising questions over whether the couple had married. It was for a film.
Instant Bollywood posted a video of Mahima Chaudhry and her daughter chatting to paparazzi. She smiled at the viral video and recommended Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi. The actress enjoyed it. A photo of her in bridal clothes with Sanjay Mishra went viral on social media.
A video featuring veteran actress Mahima Chaudhary and 62-year-old actor Sanjay Mishra disguised as brides has gone viral, surprising and confusing audiences. The 90s celebrity wears a crimson saree while Sanjay Mishra wears a sherwani in the popular video. The pair posed like newlyweds, sparking rumours that the 52-year-old actress had remarried.
Mahima joked, "You couldn't come to the wedding, but do have some sweets," in the brief footage, piqueing viewers' interest. Many believed the performers had sworn in after the joke.
It turns out the video is not what it appears to be. They used viral videos to promote their Siddhant Raj-directed film Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi. Mahima and Sanjay Mishra play a married couple in the film, and their appearance at the wedding was for publicity purposes.
Mahima introduced fans to the film by posting its poster on social media. Vyom and Palak Lalwani will join the starring couple in key roles. No release date has been set for the film.
What's Mahima Chaudhry doing now?
Two films starred Mahima Chaudhry in 2025. First, she played Indira Gandhi's close friend Pupul Jayakar in Emergency. Political drama directed by Kangana Ranaut debuted in January. She then appeared in Netflix's teen love drama Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Shauna Gautam directed the March streaming debut.