Actress Trisha Krishnan has strongly objected to "distasteful" remarks by TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran. Her lawyer issued a statement clarifying her non-political stance and said her personal life should not be a subject of public discourse.

Actress Trisha Krishnan has taken strong objection to remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran when he was speaking about actor-turned-politician Vijay. A statement issued by advocate Nithyaesh Natraj and shared on Trisha's Instagram account described the remarks as "distasteful."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trisha Clarifies Non-Political Stance

Without referring to anybody by name, Trisha's lawyer in a statement said, " 1. This is with reference to the distasteful comment about my client which is circulating in the media. 2. My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space. 3. My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics."

The statement by Trisha's counsel dated February 15 further read, "4. My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse. 5. It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her."

Trisha posted this statement on her X and Instagram accounts, captioning it as "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

Controversy and Backlash

The controversy erupted after Nagendran recently made a personal reference to Trisha while criticising Vijay, who has launched his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Trisha and Vijay has worked on several films together.

The BJP State leader's comment has sparked a major backlash, with Opposition leaders condemning it as a "uncivilised" personal attack on both Trisha and the TVK leader.