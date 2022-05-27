Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top Gun: Maverick HD movie LEAKED: Tom Cruise's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    First Published May 27, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    The highly awaited film 'Top Gun: Maverick,' starring Tom Cruise, is out in theatres, sadly the movie is now had become the prey of shady torrent sites

    Tom Cruise is returning with the latest episode of his spectacular thriller, Top Gun: Maverick, 36 years after the first Top Gun film. The film is a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and tells the narrative of Tom Cruise's character, fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film was released today, May 27, and early reviews have praised it as one of the greatest action films of the year. 
     

    Tom sent out a message to his admirers on Twitter before of the film's release. "Top Gun: Maverick is finally here, 36 years after the original film," the 59-year-old actor tweeted. We designed it to be viewed on a large screen. And it was created with you, the fans, in mind. I hope you have a good time on the ride this weekend."
     

    Top Gun Maverick movies are currently available in various qualities, including 1080p, 720p, and even 480p, on many torrent hosting servers. The movie is now available for full HD download on Torrent sites, Tamilrockers and Telegram. 
     

    Top Gun: Maverick has actual stunts like all of his films. The actor piloted a fighter jet plane solo and devised a course for the other actors in the film to learn how to fly the jets as well. Unlike most modern action films, Top Gun: Maverick was not shot in front of chroma. Since he made the film for the big screen, the actor has made it plain that it will not be published on streaming sites. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

    Image: topgunmovie/Instagram

    Top Gun: Maverick had a number of international premieres, including in London, Mexico City, and Japan. It also had a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. After the film ended, the audience gave it a six-minute standing ovation, and Tom was given the honorary Palme d'Or prize. Also Read: F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

