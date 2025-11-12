Top 3 Iconic Royal Engagement Rings: Know Estimated Price and Other Details
From Queen Elizabeth II’s timeless diamond to Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and Queen Camilla’s vintage heirloom, each royal engagement ring tells a story of love, legacy, and the enduring charm of Britain’s monarchy
3 Royal Iconic Rings
The British Royal family now led by Charles III, is one of the oldest monarchies still existing and thriving. Though they have their fair share of ups and downs, wading through scandals, the family continue to remain one of the most popular and talked about. Known globally for its traditions, charity work, and public service, the family balances modern relevance with royal heritage. Here's a list of 3 iconic engagement rings from the family and how it has been globally famous.
Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
This is perhaps the most famous of Royal Rings all over the world. The ring was originally created by Garrard, the Crown Jeweller, in 1981. It featured a 12-carat oval Ceylon (Sri Lankan) blue sapphire, surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, all set in 18-carat white gold. Its deep blue hue and elegant design made it both regal and modern.
Moving Away From Tradition
Unlike traditional royal engagement rings, which were often custom-made or contained family heirloom stones, Diana selected hers from Garrard’s catalogue, a bold move that stirred mild controversy. Many critics at the time noted it was “available to the public” for around £28,000, meaning anyone with means could technically buy the same design. But Diana chose it because it reminded her of her mother’s engagement ring — a deeply personal connection.
PRINCESS DIANA AND THE RING’S SYMBOLISM
When Prince Charles proposed in February 1981, the ring instantly became a global sensation. Diana’s youthful charm, coupled with the ring’s striking appearance, turned it into one of the most recognizable engagement rings in history.
The sapphire came to symbolize honesty, loyalty, and faithfulness — qualities the public associated with Diana. Over time, it became an emblem of her grace and individuality, even as her marriage to Charles grew troubled.
After Diana’s tragic death in 1997, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were each allowed to choose a memento from her belongings. According to royal accounts, Harry initially chose the sapphire ring, while William took her Cartier watch. Later, the brothers reportedly exchanged their keepsakes — a gesture that allowed William to give the ring to Kate years later.
KATE MIDDLETON AND THE RING’S REBIRTH
In October 2010, Prince William proposed to Catherine Middleton during a trip to Kenya, presenting her with his late mother’s ring. He said he wanted his mother to be “a part of the moment.”
When Kate appeared with the ring at the engagement announcement in November 2010, it reignited worldwide fascination. The ring symbolized continuity, legacy, and remembrance — linking Diana’s enduring spirit to the modern royal era.
Since then, Kate has worn it at nearly every public engagement, rarely removing it. Its presence serves as a constant homage to Diana, while also representing Kate’s own grace and approachability.
DESIGN DETAILS
Center stone: 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire
Surrounding stones: 14 round brilliant diamonds
Setting: 18-carat white gold
Designer: Garrard, official jeweller of the Crown
Value: Estimated today at £400,000 to £500,000, though its historical significance makes it priceless.
Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
The engagement ring of Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) was given to her by Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in July 1947, before their wedding on November 20, 1947.
Unlike the grand, jewel-encrusted traditions of other monarchies, this ring had a personal and sentimental origin. Philip designed it himself using diamonds taken from his mother Princess Alice of Battenberg’s tiara, which had originally been a wedding gift from Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra of Russia.
The transformation of those diamonds into an engagement ring symbolized a joining of royal lineages and a deeply personal act of love.
DESIGN DETAILS
The ring’s design was both classic and understated — a reflection of Elizabeth’s elegant taste and Philip’s modern sensibilities.
Main stone: 3-carat round brilliant-cut diamond
Side stones: Ten smaller pavé diamonds (five on each shoulder)
Setting: Platinum
Designer: Philip Antrobus Ltd, a London-based jeweller on Bond Street
Estimated value: Around £150,000–£200,000, though its historic and emotional worth is incalculable.
The ring’s timeless design and proportionate elegance made it a perfect fit for a future queen, emphasizing refinement over opulence.
Queen Camilla's Ring
Queen Camilla’s engagement ring carries a deep royal heritage, linking her not only to King Charles III but also to the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
When Prince Charles proposed to Camilla Parker Bowles in February 2005, he presented her with a family heirloom — a ring once belonging to his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother).
This choice was highly symbolic. By giving Camilla a ring with such history, Charles underscored both continuity and respect for his family lineage, while signaling his personal affection and the Queen Mother’s enduring influence on his life.
DESIGN DETAILS
Camilla’s ring stands out among royal engagement rings for its vintage Art Deco style and majestic size. It reflects both old-world sophistication and royal opulence.
Center stone: Large 5-carat emerald-cut diamond
Side stones: Three baguette-cut diamonds on each shoulder (total of six)
Setting: Platinum
Era: Estimated to have been made in the 1920s or 1930s
Jeweller: Believed to be Garrard, the Crown Jeweller, though never officially confirmed
Estimated value: Between £212,000 and £300,000, though its historical importance makes it effectively priceless.