Image Credit : Instagram

When Prince Charles proposed in February 1981, the ring instantly became a global sensation. Diana’s youthful charm, coupled with the ring’s striking appearance, turned it into one of the most recognizable engagement rings in history.

The sapphire came to symbolize honesty, loyalty, and faithfulness — qualities the public associated with Diana. Over time, it became an emblem of her grace and individuality, even as her marriage to Charles grew troubled.

After Diana’s tragic death in 1997, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were each allowed to choose a memento from her belongings. According to royal accounts, Harry initially chose the sapphire ring, while William took her Cartier watch. Later, the brothers reportedly exchanged their keepsakes — a gesture that allowed William to give the ring to Kate years later.

KATE MIDDLETON AND THE RING’S REBIRTH

In October 2010, Prince William proposed to Catherine Middleton during a trip to Kenya, presenting her with his late mother’s ring. He said he wanted his mother to be “a part of the moment.”

When Kate appeared with the ring at the engagement announcement in November 2010, it reignited worldwide fascination. The ring symbolized continuity, legacy, and remembrance — linking Diana’s enduring spirit to the modern royal era.

Since then, Kate has worn it at nearly every public engagement, rarely removing it. Its presence serves as a constant homage to Diana, while also representing Kate’s own grace and approachability.

DESIGN DETAILS

Center stone: 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire

Surrounding stones: 14 round brilliant diamonds

Setting: 18-carat white gold

Designer: Garrard, official jeweller of the Crown

Value: Estimated today at £400,000 to £500,000, though its historical significance makes it priceless.