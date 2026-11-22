The Global Peace Honors 2026 were held in Mumbai last nite, with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others in attendance. Here's a more detailed look at their style files.

On Saturday evening, November 21, the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai hosted a spectacular gathering of well-known names for the Global Peace Honours 2026, which brought together figures from the fields of movies, sports, and public life.

The Divyaj Foundation organises the annual event, which recognises the heroism and sacrifice of people who have stood up to terrorism, honours its victims, and promotes peace, togetherness, and compassion. The event also paid respect to people who have shown incredible courage in the face of hardship.

And when an event brings together Bollywood's best, like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, you can expect the celebrity quotient to be just as captivating as the proceedings. Bollywood's prominent men appeared in a diverse range of outfits, from basic black tailoring and velvet bandhgalas to lavish, performance-ready ensembles. While some dressed formally, others brought a lot of drama to the stage.

Here's a closer look at what they were wearing.

Shah Rukh Khan came in an all-black outfit that was traditional, precisely fitted, and effortlessly imposing. The singer donned a structured bandhgala-style jacket with a high Mandarin collar, crisp button detailing, and a sleek design, teamed with matching black pants.

The monotone palette was broken up by a little Indian tricolor pin on the lapel, and amber-tinted eyeglasses offered a nostalgic touch. A prominent timepiece and bracelets provided some modest accessorizing, while his salt-and-pepper beard and nicely combed hair completed the ensemble.

Akshay Kumar Brings Warrior-Inspired Drama to the Stage

Akshay Kumar dressed for the evening in a dramatic, warrior-inspired costume, abandoning traditional formalwear. The actor paired a tight black short-sleeved T-shirt with rough dark pants with layered fabric panels and faded details.

A long brown leather strap stretched diagonally across his body, connecting to a heavy waist belt with gold elements. Orange silk wraps over his head and wrists provided a stark contrast to his gloomy attire. Then came the sword, which Akshay held aloft during his stage entrance, giving the entire ensemble an action-movie feel.

Tiger Shroff Turns Up The Theatrics in Red and Gold

Tiger Shroff added another dramatic fashion moment to the stage, wearing a stunning red-and-gold costume. The actor sported enormous red dhoti-style trousers with exquisite gold embroidery and an extravagant waistline that caught everyone's eye.

He wore the trousers with a naked chest, letting the jewellery and ornamental details take centre stage. Multiple layered necklaces hung around his neck, and an intricate decorated drape draped across his shoulders. Chunky silver arm cuffs finished the ensemble, adding to its royal appearance.

Vikrant Massey Makes A Case For Black Velvet In Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna

Vikrant Massey dressed formally for the Global Peace Honours 2026, sporting a black velvet attire designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

The actor wore a high-collar jacket with a soft velvet texture, teamed with black pants. A series of contrasting buttons ran down the front, adding dimension to the otherwise monochrome look. He accented the appearance with a subdued pink pocket square that provided a subtle color contrast to the rich black cloth.

The evening may have been about honouring fortitude, perseverance, and compassion, but the celebrity style provided yet another incentive to examine the photos.