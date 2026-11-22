42-year-old Nayanthara is now recognized not just as an actress, but also as a successful businesswoman. According to some reports, her net worth is estimated to be over Rs.200 crores. She shared what is the secret of her success in both movies and business.

"Whether I act in movies or do business, I work with 100 percent honesty and passion. No matter how many difficulties come, whatever happens, I will never give up my self-respect," Nayanthara clarified.

Seeing many ups and downs in her career, facing challenges and winning the hearts of millions of fans today, Nayanthara's success journey has now again become a hot topic in the industry. The Lady Superstar's words, who replied to criticism with the same confidence, are now attracting everyone's attention.