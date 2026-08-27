1 11 Image Credit : our own

Top 10 Movies with the Highest Openings

Ever since the Pan-India trend kicked off, our movies are getting huge releases nationwide. Big-star films are now a common sight across the country. When you look at the highest first-day collections, Tollywood films completely dominate the Top 10 list. It's amazing to see so many of our films on top, followed by some from Bollywood and Kollywood. Even Yash has secured a spot.