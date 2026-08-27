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Box Office Hits: India's Top 10 Biggest Opening Day Movies, Is Yash's Toxic On List?
Yash's new movie Toxic reportedly raked in a massive ₹140 crore on its first day. But did it make it to the all-time Top 10 list of India's biggest opening day blockbusters? Let's check out the list, where Tollywood is clearly ruling the roost.
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Top 10 Movies with the Highest Openings
Ever since the Pan-India trend kicked off, our movies are getting huge releases nationwide. Big-star films are now a common sight across the country. When you look at the highest first-day collections, Tollywood films completely dominate the Top 10 list. It's amazing to see so many of our films on top, followed by some from Bollywood and Kollywood. Even Yash has secured a spot.
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1. Pushpa 2
`Pushpa 2` grabs the top spot for the highest opening day collection. Allu Arjun stars in this Sukumar-directed blockbuster. The film, released in 2024, pulled in a staggering ₹280 crore on day one. After the massive success of the first part, everyone was waiting for the sequel, and it clearly delivered with the biggest opening ever.
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2. Dhurandhar 2
A Bollywood film takes the second position. The recently released `Dhurandhar 2`, a sequel to the sensational hit `Dhurandhar`, came out this summer. The first part's success created massive hype for the sequel. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, earned a massive ₹240 crore on its opening day.
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3. RRR
At number three is the Telugu epic, `RRR`. Director S.S. Rajamouli brought together Jr. NTR and Ram Charan for this masterpiece. The film, released in 2022, was a phenomenal success worldwide. Trade analysts estimate its first-day collection was a cool ₹223 crore.
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4. Baahubali 2
`Baahubali 2: The Conclusion` is next on the list of biggest openers. Released in 2017, this was the sequel to the game-changing `Baahubali`. The first film's success built up massive anticipation for the second part. Living up to the hype, the film collected a massive ₹217 crore on its first day. S.S. Rajamouli was the director for this one too.
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5. Kalki 2898 AD
Another Prabhas starrer makes the list: `Kalki 2898 AD`. Director Nag Ashwin helmed this sci-fi epic, which was released in 2024. The film also featured a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. It raked in ₹180 crore on its first day, securing the fifth spot. A sequel is already in the works.
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6. Salaar
Taking the sixth spot is `Salaar`. Prashanth Neel directed this action-packed film starring Prabhas. The movie, which hit theatres in 2023, was a massive success and collected an impressive ₹178 crore on its opening day.
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7. KGF 2
Of course, a Yash movie is on this list! With `KGF: Chapter 2`, he created a storm at the box office and put Kannada cinema on the world map. The film, released in 2022, earned a staggering ₹165 crore on its very first day, landing it the seventh position.
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8. OG
It's great to see a Pawan Kalyan movie at the eighth spot. His film `OG`, which was released last year, made a huge splash. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie collected a massive ₹155 crore on its opening day.
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9. Coolie
The ninth position belongs to a Rajinikanth film. His movie `Coolie` was released last year and featured Nagarjuna as the villain and a guest appearance by Aamir Khan. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film collected ₹151 crore on its first day.
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10. Toxic
And rounding out the top 10 is `Toxic`. The film impressively collected ₹150 crore on its first day, after releasing just this Wednesday. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it boasts a stellar female cast including Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. Overall, this list shows Tollywood's complete dominance, with six out of the top 10 films coming from Telugu cinema!
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