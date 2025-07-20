1 7

Image Credit : chiranjeevi instagram

Film industry trends are always changing. Sometimes old trends make a comeback with a fresh coat of paint. The dual role trend is one such example. Our heroes are currently pursuing dual roles with great interest. Megastar Chiranjeevi, in his seventies, is also getting ready to impress with a double role. It is reported that Chiru, who is currently doing a comedy with action movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, will be playing two roles in this film. Chiranjeevi has delivered hits with double roles in many films in the past. Not only that, he also has the distinction of playing a triple role in the movie Mugguru Monagallu.