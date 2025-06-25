Allu Arjun may team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film titled Raavanam, as reports suggest it’s a high-octane, character-driven action drama.

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has become one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. The film not only broke records but also catapulted him to pan-India fame, especially among North Indian audiences. With Pushpa 2 already setting new benchmarks at the box office, Allu Arjun’s future projects are drawing massive attention.

Currently, the actor is filming his next big project with director Atlee, known for his work on Jawan and Theri. But even before that film wraps, buzz is already building around Allu Arjun's potential collaboration with another powerhouse filmmaker, Prashanth Neel.

According to reports from Telugu media, Prashanth Neel, the man behind KGF and Salaar, is planning to direct Allu Arjun in an upcoming film. Tentatively titled Raavanam, the film is said to be a passion project for Neel and will likely feature his signature blend of intense action and strong character arcs.

The project is rumored to be produced by top Telugu producer Dil Raju, though no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet. If true, this collaboration would bring together two of the most exciting names in South Indian cinema today.

While Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Dragon, a film starring Jr. NTR, Tovino Thomas, and Biju Menon, fans are eager to see if Raavanam with Allu Arjun will be his next big directorial venture.

With Allu Arjun's box office pull and Prashanth Neel's storytelling flair, this rumored film could turn out to be another massive pan-India success story.