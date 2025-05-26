- Home
TMKOC fame Dilip Joshi Birthday: Explore interesting facts, property, and career of actor
Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, celebrates his birthday! This beloved actor from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' turned 57. Born in Porbandar in 1968, let's delve into his career, struggles, and impressive net worth.
| Published : May 26 2025, 08:31 AM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
Dilip Joshi, the actor who plays Jethalal, has turned 57. He's loved by everyone for his portrayal of Jethalal, but his journey to fame was filled with struggles.
27
Image Credit : instagram
At just 12, Dilip Joshi left school to pursue acting. He faced numerous rejections before finding his footing.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Dilip Joshi started as a backstage artist, earning a mere 50 rupees per play. These small roles paved the way for his film career, albeit in supporting roles.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Before 'Taarak Mehta,' Dilip Joshi was unemployed for 18 months, willing to take on any role to make ends meet.
57
Image Credit : instagram
In 2008, he landed the iconic role of Jethalal, which he continues to play. He reportedly earns 1.5 lakhs per episode.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Dilip Joshi's net worth is estimated to be around 47 crores, and he owns a collection of cars.
77
Image Credit : instagram
He's shared the screen with Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' and others.
