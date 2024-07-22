Tishaa Kumar funeral: Riteish Deshmukh to Divya Khosla, celebs offer prayers despite waterlogged in Mumbai

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar, died after a prolonged fight with cancer.

Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer, so the family chose to transport her to Germany for treatment where she died there on Thursday and it is a very difficult time for the family.

Her funeral is being held in Mumbai, with Bollywood celebs paying their last respects. Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, and others were spotted trudging through flooded Mumbai to reach the crematorium.

Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Kushalli Kumar were also present at the funeral. Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, and Javed Jaffery also came to pay their respects.

Trishaa had one of her last public appearances in November 2023, when she attended a screening of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. T-Series produced the film, and she posed on the red carpet for cameras beside her father, Krishan.

Due to bad weather in Mumbai, the airplane has been diverted to Ahmedabad, causing a delay in landing in Mumbai, thus we will have to do the last rites tomorrow, regretfully.

The prayer meeting remains on schedule and will take place at the Ruby Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, on Monday, July 22nd, at 4 p.m.

