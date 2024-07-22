Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tishaa Kumar funeral: Riteish Deshmukh to Divya Khosla, celebs offer prayers despite waterlogged in Mumbai

    Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar, died after a prolonged fight with cancer. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer, so the family chose to transport her to Germany for treatment where she died there on Thursday and it is a very difficult time for the family.

    article_image2

    Her funeral is being held in Mumbai, with Bollywood celebs paying their last respects. Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, and others were spotted trudging through flooded Mumbai to reach the crematorium.

    article_image3

    Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Kushalli Kumar were also present at the funeral. Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, and Javed Jaffery also came to pay their respects. 

    article_image4

    Trishaa had one of her last public appearances in November 2023, when she attended a screening of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. T-Series produced the film, and she posed on the red carpet for cameras beside her father, Krishan.

    article_image5

    Due to bad weather in Mumbai, the airplane has been diverted to Ahmedabad, causing a delay in landing in Mumbai, thus we will have to do the last rites tomorrow, regretfully.

    article_image6

    The prayer meeting remains on schedule and will take place at the Ruby Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, on Monday, July 22nd, at 4 p.m.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES] ATG

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES] ATG

    'No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES]

    Video Salman Khan CAUGHT staring at Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding; here's how fans reacted (WATCH) RBA

    Netizens react on Salman Khan-Kim Kardashian's video at Anant Ambani's wedding (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit claim makers are biased towards Sana Makbul for THIS reason RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit claim makers are biased towards Sana Makbul for THIS reason

    We do not have...', Kiran Rao is 'Happy' after divorce with Aamir Khan; Read more

    'We do not have...', Kiran Rao is 'Happy' after divorce with Aamir Khan; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners snt

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them RBA

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES] ATG

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    Karnataka Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as water released from KRS dam vkp

    Karnataka: Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as 50,000 cusecs of water released from KRS dam

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon