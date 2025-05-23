Tiger Zinda Hai to Sultan: Salman Khan's top 9 highest grossing films
Salman Khan's All-Time Blockbusters: Salman Khan is currently in the news for his film based on the Galwan Valley. In this context, we're telling you about his all-time blockbuster films so far
9. Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman Khan's first all-time blockbuster. It exploded upon release, earning ₹27.50 crore.
8. Karan Arjun is another all-time blockbuster, earning ₹44 crore.
7. The family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain also rocked the box office, earning ₹82 crore.
6. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Salman's first ₹100 crore film, was a sensation, earning ₹111 crore.
5. Ek Tha Tiger also created a buzz, earning ₹328 crore.
4. Kick received immense love, earning ₹384 crore.
3. Tiger Zinda Hai roared at the box office, earning ₹526 crore.
2. The wrestling-based film Sultan also saw tremendous success, earning ₹609 crore.
1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman's biggest all-time blockbuster, earned a whopping ₹921 crore.